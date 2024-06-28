Nigeria: Akpabio Mentions Plan to Build Ultra-Modern Hospital for Lawmakers, Lists Achievements of 10th Senate

Mr Akpabio urged senators to focus on the welfare of the people in their actions and decisions during the second legislative year.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, says there is a plan to establish an ultra-modern medical centre for the use of senators, members of the House of Representatives, staffers of the National Assembly and visitors to the two chambers.

Mr Akpabio disclosed this on Thursday in his address to welcome his colleagues back to the chamber after observing the Eid-El-Kabir holiday.

The Senate had cut short its holiday to commence plenary. It was scheduled to resume on 2 July.

Mr Akpabio said the planned hospital will be constructed in such a way that it will be easily accessible to all the lawmakers and staffers of the federal legislature.

"In this our second legislative year, it is our plan to establish a state-of-the-art medical facility in close proximity to us to serve the distinguished senators, honourable members, National Assembly staff, and our esteemed guests. This initiative aims to provide functional and effective healthcare for all," he said.

What we have done

Speaking on the achievements of the Senate since its inauguration on 13 June 2023, Mr Akpabio said it passed 25 bills.

He listed some of them as the South-east Development Bill, Northern Development Bill, Old National Anthem Bill and Death Penalty for Drug Traffickers Bill.

"We successfully passed twenty-five bills, diligently fulfilled our oversight responsibilities, fostered inter-parliamentary cooperation and diplomacy, and intervened in matters close to the hearts of our fellow countrymen.

"With remarkable efficiency, we swiftly approved the 2024 Appropriation Bill in record time, setting the stage for the timely implementation of the budget. We championed the South East Development Bill and the Northern Development Bill.

"Bridging the gap between our glorious past and our inspiring future, we dug into our history and restored the treasurable old National Anthem in the National Anthem Bill. We also stood firm in protecting our children and future generations by passing the Death Penalty for Drug Traffickers Bill," he said.

He also mentioned the bill to increase salaries and allowances of judicial officers, the Student Loan Scheme Bill, the NYSC Trust Fund Bill and the Bill for the Establishment of the Nigeria Maritime Agency, as others passed by the upper chamber.

Mr Akpabio also listed the commissioning of the National Assembly Library and engaging in parliamentary diplomacy to promote the international community as some of the achievements recorded in the last one year.

"Furthermore, we prioritised the welfare of Nigerian judges by approving the bill to increase their salaries. Naturally, we also took legislative actions that not only reshaped our sociopolitical landscape but will reverberate through the corridors of time, benefiting our future generations.

"The Student Loan Scheme, a flagship bill that exemplifies the compassion and patriotism of this esteemed body, stands as a testament to our dedication. Additionally, we celebrate the passage of bills such as the NYSC Trust Fund Bill and the bill for the establishment of the Nigeria Maritime Agency. Within the last legislative year, we also completed and commissioned the National Assembly Library.

"Recognising the interconnectedness of our world and the global nature of our society, we engaged in parliamentary diplomacy to showcase our thriving democracy to the international community. These diplomatic endeavours yielded fruitful relationships in countries like China, the United Arab Emirates, and various African nations.

"We also fostered inter-parliamentary friendship groups within our region and beyond. By promoting our democracy abroad, we not only increased our global presence but also paved the way for Foreign Direct Investment in vital projects within our beloved nation."

Poverty alleviation

Mr Akpabio said the Senate under his leadership is concerned with the high rate of poverty among Nigerians.

He assured that the upper chamber will continue to strive to eradicate poverty in the country.

"The Tenth Senate's commitment to poverty alleviation goes beyond mere duty; it is an obligation we hold dear. We must continue working tirelessly to ensure that all our policies are designed to provide sustenance for every Nigerian.

"It is crucial to remember that the strength of a chain is determined by its weakest link, and thus, we must steadfastly support the Executive in their efforts to renew the hopes of our fellow Nigerians," he said.

Our challenges

The senate president noted that his leadership had been confronted with several challenges since its inauguration last June.

He said, "We have traversed many obstacles since embarking on this journey, but there are still many challenges ahead. Our beloved Nigeria grapples with pressing issues that demand our immediate attention.

"We cannot turn a blind eye to the burning problems that afflict our great nation. Insecurity, the need for economic growth and diversification, the fight against corruption, and the pursuit of social justice are just a few of the pivotal issues that require our patriotic commitment and collective determination.

"In times like these, true leadership and faithful representation are called for. We must rise above partisan interests and prioritise the common good. Our mandate is not solely to legislate but to be the voice of the people, representing their hopes and dreams and working tirelessly to create a Nigeria that is fair, prosperous, and inclusive.

"To achieve this, we must be guided by the principles of accountability, transparency, and good governance. Let us be the shining example of integrity, honesty, and fairness. Let us be the beacon of hope and progress that our people yearn for."

He urged his colleagues to be focused and prioritise the welfare of their constituencies.

"Distinguished senators, I implore you to remain focused on the welfare of the people in your actions and decisions. Let us never forget that we are here to serve the Nigerian people, to uplift the lives of the less fortunate, and to create an environment where every citizen can thrive and fulfil their potential. Our success will not be measured by the power we hold or the positions we occupy, but by the impact we make in the lives of those we represent," he said.