Liberia People's Democratic Party Withdraws Coalition for Democratic

Monrovia — The Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) has faced another setback as the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP), one of its constituent political parties, has withdrawn following the coalition's defeat by the Unity Party in the 2023 Presidential and Legislative Elections.

The LPDP, a founding member of the Coalition for Democratic Change formed in 2016, reaffirmed its commitment to the New Coalition Framework Document in 2023. The withdrawal marks the second time a constituent political party that signed the Framework Documents in 2016 and reaffirmed them in 2023 has left the coalition. Recently the National Patriotic Party (NPP) announced it exit.

During a press conference on Tuesday, June 25, at the LPDP Headquarters, National Vice Chairperson for Press and Public Affairs George Woodtor announced the party's withdrawal. The decision was made through a resolution signed by more than a two-thirds majority of the National Executive Committee membership. The original copies of the resolution and official notice of withdrawal have been notarized and submitted to the CDC's National Executive Committee Chairman, Atty. Janga A. Kowo, as required by Article 11, Sections 1 and 2 of the New Coalition Framework Document of 2023.

Woodtor stated, "As it stands, the party is pleased to inform the general public that on Saturday, June 22, 2024, the Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP) assembled in an emergency meeting at its luxurious National Headquarters in Oldest Congo Town purely to make major decisions relative to its growth, development, and stability."

He emphasized that the LPDP had reaffirmed its commitment to the New Coalition Framework Document to govern the country after an electoral victory. However, their purpose was undermined by the Unity Party's victory, led by former Vice President Joseph Boakai, now President of Liberia.

"The LPDP's purpose of joint governance for which it recommitted itself to the aforementioned instrument was undermined by the painful defeat in the said elections by the Unity Party of Former Vice President, Joseph Boakai, now President of Liberia," Woodtor continued.

In a related development, Woodtor disclosed that the party's National Secretary General, D. Eric Kpayea, has been suspended indefinitely by the National Executive Committee for making statements on the radio that could bring the LPDP into public disrepute. The Deputy National Secretary General, Gbalee Gray, has been appointed as Acting National Secretary General until further notice.

"Honorable Gbalee Gray shall act in his office as National Secretary General. We will also provide a copy of the suspension letter of Honorable Kpayea to the press for verification because we have received information that upon hearing news of his suspension over the weekend, he resigned on Monday, June 24, 2024, probably as a smart way of escaping the pending investigation. Let me clarify that as Information Minister of the party, a copy of the said resignation letter has not landed in my office for reference," Woodtor concluded.

The LPDP's withdrawal and internal disciplinary actions highlight ongoing challenges within the CDC coalition as it navigates post-election dynamics.