Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, received Wednesday, in Algiers, the ambassador of the Republic of Senegal, Serigne Dieye, who paid a farewell visit to him as his mission in Algeria came to an end, the Presidency of the Republic said in a statement.

The audience took place in the presence of the Principal Private Secretary at the Presidency of the Republic, Boualem Boualem, said the source.