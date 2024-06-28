Nigeria: Minimum Wage - Let States Pay According to Their Abilities - Southern Governors

The Southern Governors' Forum has called for the consideration of the cost of living and ability of each state to pay the new minimum wage.

The body also advocated that each state be allowed to negotiate the new wage with the labour unions.

This was part of the resolutions of the governors after a meeting held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Monday.

The 16 points Communique was made available to newsmen on Thursday.

The Forum called for strengthening of fiscal federalism and devolution of powers and expressed concern over current practices where mineral licences were issued and explorations undertaken without recourse to state governments.

The body also noted that issuing mineral licenses without carrying the states along had resulted in criminal activities, attendant negative environmental impacts and ecological degradation, with no remediation commitment or revenue accruing to the states or the Federal Government.

The governors maintained that being the economic and industrial region of the country, there was a need to address the inadequate power supply in the region by taking advantage of the recent constitutional amendment that now allows states to regulate, generate, transmit and distribute electricity whilst also considering optional sources like renewables.

The southern governors said they have resolved to aggressively embark on energy transition plan from fossil fuels (petrol and diesel) to cleaner energy and specifically CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) and ultimately EV's (Electric Vehicles) to help reduce the cost of transportation, which would lower the cost of food, goods and services of the citizens and residents.

The meeting also called on the Federal Government to rehabilitate, repair and reconstruct Trunk A roads and transfer some roads to s8tates that have expressed interest in taking them over, applauding President Tinubu for conceptualizing and commencing the construction of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, which cuts across eight states of the region.

The Communique hinted that the governors have resolved to commission a regional multimodal transport master plan that would prioritise connectivity of rail, road, air and water transportation, to facilitate interstate, intra-regional movement of persons, goods and services and thereby enhancing the ease of doing business.

It further stated that Southern States Development Agenda (SSDA), would comprise of a team whose primary responsibility is to outline a holistic plan to foster trade and investment, sustainable growth and development, economic prosperity, social harmony and food security for the region would be set up.

The Development Agenda, the governors added would work hand in glove with individual State Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agencies, the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and other relevant MDA's and multilateral agencies as necessary.

On issue of state police, the Governors resolved to continue to advocate for the creation of State police against the backdrop of the success of the regional community based security outfits, which have been effective in intelligence gathering.

The governors, the communique further stated, resolved to remain united and committed to oneness of purpose, noting that the physical boundaries that divide the people of the south could not be compare to the strong bonds of enterprise, resilience and culture that they share just as they have resolved to be deliberate and intentional about intra region trade, partnerships and investment facilitation and promotion which was agreed would require a structured and coordinated collaborative approach.

The communique concluded that quarterly meetings of the Forum would be held and rotated among member states.