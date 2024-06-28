Nigeria: Shettima, Governors in Closed Door Meeting Over Economy, Minimum Wage

27 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

Vice-President Kashim Shettima, Governors and some members of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu economic team are currently meeting in Abuja.

The meeting under the aegis of the National Economic Council (NEC) is holding at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

It comes days after the Federal Executive Council, (FEC) stepped down the memo about the planned New Minimum Wage for workers in the country.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Muhammad Idris, said the need to step down the memo became imperative for President Tinubu to further consult with other stakeholders on the issue.

At the NEC meeting, the minimum wage is also expected to be discussed with a view to finding a common ground on the way forward.

Last night, the Governors Forum also rose from their meeting in Abuja where they discussed the New National Minimum Wage.

A communique after the meeting said the Governors agreed to

"continue engaging with key stakeholders to reach a mutually agreeable solution."

The membership of NEC comprises of the 36 state governors, the Governor of the Central Bank, and other co-opted members.

It is chaired by the Vice President and meets monthly to execute the mandate of advising the President concerning the economic affairs of the Federation, and in particular on measures necessary for economic planning economic programmes among others.

Among those present at the ongoing 141th meeting were Governors, Usman Ododo (Kogi), Uba Sani (Kaduna), Lawal Dauda (Zamfara), Charles Soludo (Anambra), Seyi Makinde, (Oyo), Lucky Ayedatiwa, (Ondo).

Others seen by Daily Trust are,

Abdullahi Sule, (Nasarawa), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq (Kwara), Caleb Mutfwang, (Plateau), Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Biodun Oyebanji,

(Ekiti), Muhammed Inuwa Yahaya, (Gombe), Peter Mbah, (Enugu), Francis Nwifuru (Ebonyi), Dapo Abiodun, (Ogun), Umar Radda, (Katsina), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Umar Namadi, (Jigawa) and Umar Bago, (Niger).

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

