Nigeria: It's a Scam! Nigerian Artist Davido Not Giving Away Data, Airtime to Celebrate His Wedding

It's a scam! Nigerian artist Davido not giving away data, airtime to celebrate his wedding

IN SHORT: Popular Nigerian singer Davido married his long-time partner Chioma in June 2024. But claims that he is giving away data and airtime vouchers to celebrate his wedding are false.

"Davido is giving out 10GB free data and ₦5,000 Airtime Voucher in celebration of his Traditional Wedding with Chioma," reads a message circulating on social media.

The message includes links for different mobile networks.

David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, is a Nigerian singer and philanthropist.

He married his partner Chioma Rowland, a chef and model, in June 2024.

The same message was posted on Facebook here, here and here.

But is Davido giving away data and airtime? We checked.

Malicious website, beware of scam!

It might be easy to believe that the offers came from Davido, as he is known for his generosity. But we noticed some red flags.

We checked his social media platforms and found no such offers. It is unlikely that Davido would run the promotion and not post it on his social media accounts where he has millions of followers.

We clicked on one of the links in the message and were asked to "Press 1" to access the website. We were then asked to enter our mobile phone number and select our network provider.

After entering a made-up number and selecting a random provider, we were told we had qualified for the data and airtime.

But there was a catch: we had to share the link with five groups or 15 friends on WhatsApp before we could claim the prize.

This is a tactic known as engagement bait. These are social media posts that ask people to like, comment or share the message. This in turn increases the post's reach but ultimately offers no reward.

The claim that Davido is giving away data and airtime is false.

