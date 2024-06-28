Ghana: Ambulance Case - Court Admits Into Evidence Jakpa's Letter of Dismissal From the Military

During the course of this trial, the prosecution has maintained that Jakpa was sacked from the army - an action they say is a dent on his character and speaks to a pattern of behaviour that could be contextualised in the ongoing trial

The High Court has admitted into evidence a 2007 letter stating grounds for the dismissal of Richard Jakpa, (the third accused person in the ambulance purchase trial) from the Ghana army.

The judge, Justice Afia Asare Botwe said the letter is admitted to prove its credibility or otherwise, although defence lawyers had objected to its relevance to the case.

Deputy Attorney-General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah who began the cross-examination earlier today, argued that Jakpa's dismissal for "misconduct" makes the reliability and trustworthiness of his testimony questionable.

Parts of the letter titled "Release from service for unsatisfactory conduct" were read in court, which suggested that Jakpa's termination was due to misconduct.

"Lieutenant Richard Jakpa is incessantly being indebted to various individuals and institutions and is a bad example to the service. Release from service for unsatisfactory conduct," the letter read.

Jakpa however said the attachment is alien to him.

Meanwhile, the cross-examination continues with the Attorney-General Godfred Dame asking the questions now. Prosecutors have already informed the court they tend to complete the cross-examination next Tuesday.