Liberia: Finance Minister Risks Imprisonment or Fine

Liberia's Finance Minister, Mr. Boima Kamara, is at risk of being jailed or fined by members of the House of Representatives for allegedly disrespecting them.

The House of Representatives called a contempt hearing against Mr. Kamara because he failed to appear when he and other institutional heads were invited to provide financial updates on consolidated accounts.

The House also ordered the officials to provide updates on bank balances and validate reports on revenue collection from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

He had been invited along with officials from the LRA, Internal Affairs, and Liberia Petroleum Refining Company.

During the regular session on Thursday, June 27, 2024, the House of Representatives said Minister Kamara should be jailed or be fined for the contempt charge.

The punishment for legislative contempt here includes a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to one month, and decisions from legislative contempt cases are not subject to appeal.

Earlier on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, the Plenary of the House of Representatives requested Minister Kamara to appear before it to justify why he should not be held in contempt for impeding the body's work.

On Thursday, June 27, 2024, Minister Kamara wrote the House of Representatives, acknowledging receipt of its communication, inviting him to appear before plenary on Thursday to show cause why he should not be held in contempt.

However, Minister Kamara requested that his appearance be deferred until July 5, 2024, due to the Government of Liberia's engagement with the high-level International Monetary Fund (IMF) delegation that is in town.

The IMF delegation is in Liberia to negotiate the extended credit facility program focusing on key fiscal, monetary, and economic issues.

However, Minister Kamara's failure to appear before the House did not go down well with the Representatives.

According to them, they have invited the Minister on three different occasions, and he refused to appear.