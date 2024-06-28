Liberia: Govt Pressured to Provide Financial Details Over Controversial Buses

Questions surrounding the financial commitments and operational sustainability plans for the fleet of buses by the government continue to linger as the arrangement remains unclear.

The Liberian government is facing pressure to provide financial details surrounding some controversially labeled "NTA" with the state transport agency's logo.

There is no clarity about what plans there are for acquiring these buses, but it is rumored here that the government intends to acquire some 300 new transport buses from Marcopolo S.A, a Ghanaian-based Brazilian manufacturer.

These buses, which bear the National Transit Authority (NTA) logos, have arrived in Liberia without clear financial, mechanical, and other contractual details available to the public, which has sparked concerns among citizens.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai recently dispatched a high-level government delegation to inspect the initial two buses at the Executive Mansion.

The inspection team, led by Political Advisor Madam MacDella Cooper, Senior Advisor Dr. Augustine Konneh, and Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Sylvester Grigsby, emphasized that these initial buses were a precursor to delivering an additional 300 buses.

Despite unveiling these buses for a test drive in the capital city, the NTA has yet to disclose the specifics of the procurement process or the contractual arrangements with Marcopolo.

The lack of transparency has prompted calls from residents and advocacy groups for the government to disclose comprehensive details about the negotiations, funding sources, maintenance agreements, and other pertinent aspects of the deal.

Rev. Philip S. Blamo, CEO of the Citizens Action Committee (CAC), underscored the importance of transparency under Liberia's Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, which grants citizens the right to access public information.

"While we acknowledge the government's efforts to enhance public transportation, it is imperative that they provide clarity on the financial and operational aspects of this procurement," Rev. Blamo stated.

Critics argue that without transparency, there are concerns that the procurement could potentially burden the country financially or restrict opportunities for local citizens in the transport sector.

In response to these criticisms, government officials have assured the public of their commitment to transparency and accountability in all dealings related to the bus acquisition.

However, detailed financial disclosures and contractual specifics remain undisclosed. The arrival of these buses marks a significant development in Liberia's efforts to improve public transportation infrastructure.

Nonetheless, until the government provides a more comprehensive account of the procurement process, questions surrounding the bus fleet's financial implications and operational sustainability will continue to linger.