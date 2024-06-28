Nigerian Army Pulls Out 10 Armoured Corps Generals

The Nigerian Army has officially retired 10 generals from the Armoured Corps in Bauchi.

The retiring officers pulled out from the Army's Armoured Corps on Thursday include six major generals and four brigadier generals.

The six major generals are Nsor Okpa Ojiji (Reviewing Officer); M.H. Magaji; G.B. Audu; M. Danmadami; J.G. Mohammed and U.I. Mohammy.

The four brigadier generals are A. Israel; B.A. Mohammed; D. Abdulsalam and S.P. Akpan.

Speaking on behalf of the retirees, Major General Nsor Okpa Ojiji highlighted the challenges faced by the Armoured Corps, particularly the issues of inadequate equipment and infrastructure in various formations and units.

"We, the celebrants, sympathise with the Corps Commander on these issues. We urge you to continue relentlessly seeking the support of the appropriate superior authorities, especially the Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Taoreed Lagbaja, for continuous medium-term provisioning of equipment, especially armoured fighting vehicles and other variants," said General Ojiji.

He emphasized the importance of sustaining the Armoured Corps, noting the critical need for tanks, armoured fighting vehicles, and tank ammunition. "It is this corps that propels the rest of the army in battle, enabling commanders to achieve their objectives," Ojiji added.

General Ojiji also urged their successors to remain resolute and committed, strengthening their operational strategies to achieve the desired objectives.