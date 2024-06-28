Nigeria: PDP to APC - No Room for Any Grabbing, Snatching of Ballots, Says Edo Is Not Lagos

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ambassador Iliya Damagum, yesterday, warned the All Progressives Congress (APC) that there would be no room for grabbing and snatching of ballots, because Edo State is not Lagos.

Damagum spoke at the national secretariat of the party, when he inaugurated the campaign councils for Edo and Ondo States governorship elections.

According to Damagum, "Nigeria is a democratic country. Edo no be Lagos. There are rules of engagement and this must be obeyed.

"I've just been watching the remarks especially on Ondo and Edo, where the president said he's taking Ondo for his patch.

"Like we've always said, he has tried it before, and we have a slogan that Edo no be Lagos. So, I want to use this opportunity to stress that we are in a democratic dispensation and there are rules that have to be adhered to.

"We will not sit down and allow anybody to snatch, grab, and steal. We will be battle ready for any thief that date rear his head to steal our fortune.

"We have done so well in Edo State. We thank the governor. We are very proud of him. And our records in that state speak volumes.

"So to those that think they will take Edo, I want to tell them that it is going to be very difficult for them because we are in a democratic dispensation.

"We will not make the mistake we have made before. And this time around, there is no announcement of result in the middle of the night.

"You have to open your eyes, shine your eyes. They will come with all sorts of antics, but this time around we are ready for them.

"We will match them. And I'm encouraging you to be fearless. Already they are campaigning for us. Hunger alone in this country is enough to change your sight.

"We are feeling it and everyone is looking at you. Will you allow yourself until maybe you start looking for the next grave before you change?

"So to the people of Ondo, this is another opportunity for you to change things and make things work for you. We will be here. We will give you all the support and we will be there for you.

"And I pray that these two campaigns cancelled will give us the desired results come these two elections," Damagum stated.