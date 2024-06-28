Nigeria: EFCC Chairman Orders Arrest of Officers for Assaulting Woman During Hotel Raid

The EFCC chair ordered the operatives' arrest after a video clip capturing some of their activities during their raid on the Lagos hotel went viral on Thursday.

The chairperson of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has ordered the arrest of two officers over acts of alleged misconduct during an operation at a hotel in Lagos on Thursday.

The two EFCC officers were seen in a viral video clip assaulting a woman during the operation at Regional Hotel in Ojo, Lagos, a statement from the commission's Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, said.

Mr Olukoyede ordered their arrest after the video clip went viral on social media platforms on Thursday.

The statement did not disclose the names and other details of the two officers.

A video clip which went viral online on Thursday showed about five EFCC operatives in tactical vests break into a room through the door. As soon as they entered the room, one of them began to slap repeatedly a woman they met seated on the bed.

The woman did not try to fight back or struggle with the operatives.

EFCC described the woman as a staff member of the hotel. But PREMIUM TIMES could not independently confirm the claim.

However, social media commentators, who also shared different video clips capturing scenes from the EFCC operation, said both the staff and guests of the hotel were assaulted by the commission's operatives.

The operatives led the woman out after the short scene inside the room. Two of them could be seen inspecting the drawer of a table in the room. One of them picked up something, which is not clear in the video clip reviewed by our reporter, before leaving the room.

EFCC said the incident occurred during an early morning sting operation carried out by the operatives of the commission.

"This operation led to the arrest of a sizable number of suspects who are currently being profiled," the statement said.

It added, "The EFCC's boss has also ordered detailed investigations of the operation carried out at the hotel and assured that appropriate disciplinary measures would be taken against any of the officers found to be culpable.

"Olukoyede assures the general public that the EFCC would continue to perform its duties professionally and with profound respect for the rule of law."

117 suspects arrested

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Women Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, the commission announced the arrest of 117 suspected internet fraudsters at the hotel in a later statement by Mr Oyewale on Thursday.

"The suspects were arrested at Regional Hotel, Iyana- Ishasi, Lagos in a sting operation, following verified intelligence about their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud," the statement stated.

The statement said operatives recovered items, including mobile phones, laptops and four cars from the suspects a the point of arrest on Thursday.

"They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded," the statement added.

Not the first time

The Chief Executive Officer of Lakers Lounge Hotel and Bar in Ikorodu, Lagos State, Oladimeji Ogunfolaju, reported similar cases of harassment by EFCC operatives at his hotel in 2023.

Mr Ogunfolaju petitioned the EFCC over repeated raids on his business premises by the anti-graft agency's officials.

He claimed the raids paralysed business activities and caused him to incur a debt of N168 million.

"I want justice. I even contemplated suicide because the thought of the loan repayment has been affecting me," he said.