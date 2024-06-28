Nigeria: Ajunwa, Chinese Consulate Call for Increased Global Efforts Against Illicit Drugs

Ajunwa-Oparah expressed concern about the growing threat of dangerous drugs, particularly among young people.

Chioma Ajunwa-Oparah, a former Olympic long jump champion, has urged the world to step up its fight against illicit drug abuse and cultism.

She made the call in Lagos at a conference held by the Chioma Ajunwa Foundation on Wednesday, which coincided with the International Day against Illicit Drug Abuse and Trafficking.

Ajunwa-Oparah expressed concern about the growing threat of dangerous drugs, particularly among young people.

"The world seems to be getting more dangerous every day," she said. "Drug use is taking hold in all aspects of life, tearing apart families and societies, and fueling violence in communities worldwide. It leads to premature deaths and social dysfunction. This is why we must intensify our efforts to prevent drug trafficking and abuse around the world."

"Only someone high on drugs could take a knife and slit another person's throat," Ajunwa-Oparah continued. "Drugs fuel violence and the consequences are always bad. Nothing good ever comes from drug abuse."

Echoing Ajunwa-Oparah's sentiment, Yan Yuqing, head of the Chinese consulate in Lagos, emphasised that combating drug abuse and trafficking is a global responsibility that demands a more robust international effort.

"We need to support Chioma Ajunwa's campaign against drugs," Yuqing said. "The fight against drug abuse is a responsibility for the entire international community. China has implemented various laws and legal tools to combat this social menace. We are at the forefront of international campaigns against drug abuse, trafficking, and distribution. We call for increased international cooperation to tackle this issue."

The conference drew a distinguished crowd, including celebrities like May Edochie and former Super Falcons Captain Desire Oparanozie. Several schools and sports clubs from the Ikeja area were also present to mark the International Day.

Urgent attention

Similarly, at the 2024 World Drug Report launch on Wednesday, Oliver Stolpe, the country representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Nigeria, urged the federal government to prioritise two key areas in tackling drug abuse.

He called for increased investment in drug abuse prevention programmes and stressed the importance of ensuring accessibility of drug treatment services, particularly for young women.

His call to action comes amidst concerning findings in the report. It revealed a 20 per cent rise in drug use within Nigeria over the past decade. In 2022 alone, an estimated 292 million people, or 5.6 per cent of the population aged 15-64, were reported to be involved with illicit drugs.