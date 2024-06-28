Nigeria: How to Sustain Nigeria's Democracy - Abdulsalami Abubakar

Mr Abdulsalami said democracy requires constant nurturing and vigilance.

Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, says sustaining democracy in the country requires constant nurturing and vigilance.

Mr Abdulsalami, who Adamu Jidda, a general, represented, said this on Thursday in Abuja at the second edition of ThisNigeria Newspaper Gold Prize and Annual Lecture Awards.

The theme of the lecture was "25 Years of Nigeria's Unbroken Democracy - Prospects & Possibilities."

The former head of state midwifed the current democratic dispensation in 1999, which has lasted for 25 years.

Mr Abdulsalami said that electoral integrity, human rights, economic development and social justice remained critical areas that demand the country's collective attention and action.

He also said the nation's democratic journey had not been without its trials.

"Democracy is an evolving process, and the past 25 years have taught the country that it requires constant nurturing and vigilance.

"We have faced political turbulence, economic fluctuation and social upheaval, yet through it all, the Nigerian spirit has remained indomitable.

"We have shown that in spite of our differences, we are united in our commitment to conducting elections that are inclusive, prosperous and democratic," he said.

Mr Abdulsalami stated further that the next 25 years and more would certainly bring challenges and opportunities.

"It is our collective responsibility to ensure that the foundations are built and strengthened and that our democratic institutions are fortified.

"Let us take a moment to reflect on a remarkable journey Nigeria has undertaken over the past quarter of a century.

"In 1999, our nation embarked on the path of democratic governance, a path marked by aspirations, challenges and unwavering commitment to the principle of freedom, justice and equality.

"Democracy, as we all know, is not a system of government, it is a testament to the will of the people, it represents our collective voice, our shared values and our common aspirations.

"For Nigeria, the past 25 years have been a testament to the resilience of our democratic institutions," he said.

He said the country must recognise the role of the media in the democratic journey.

He also noted that the press had been the watchdog of democracy, "holding leaders accountable, shedding light on issues that matter and providing a platform for diverse voices to be heard.

"ThisNigeria, in particular, has been at the forefront of this endeavour, championing the cause of free and fair journalism.

In his keynote address, Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mike Ozekhome called for genuine democracy, effective governance, economic reform, youth engagement and social justice to ensure the country's progress and unity.

He reflected on the significance of the 25-year milestone since the country returned to democracy in 1999.

He noted that the generation born during this period had no experience of military juntas and repressive regimes.

He emphasised the need for youth involvement in governance, citing historical examples of young leaders in the country and other countries.

He also highlighted the potential of the nation's youthful population and the importance of harnessing their energy for national development.

He called for a new constitution that would reflect the will of the people and for electoral reforms to ensure free and fair elections.

He highlighted what he observed as an underrepresentation of women in government and the need to meet the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) related to gender equality

Shehu Sani, a former senator and an activist, reflected on the challenges faced by activists and leaders in the struggle for democracy and underscored the sacrifices and injustices endured during those tumultuous times.

He highlighted the importance of perseverance and collaboration in striving for democratic ideals.

Abiodun Adeniyi, a professor of Mass Communication at Baze University, said that democracy "requires constant effort, and the responsibility of citizens is to work towards a better democratic system.

"American democracy, often seen as the bastion of democracy, has been around for centuries but still faces challenges.

"While it is one of the most functional and referenced democracies, it is not the best.

"Controversies and violence mar our election processes.

"We need to improve gender representation and ensure inclusivity in governance, reflecting the true nature of democracy.

"To strengthen our democracy, we need to focus on election integrity, credible leadership and systemic change.

"Corruption remains a persistent problem, and our institutions are weak.

"We need a synergy to build a self-regulating democratic system, not give up and continually strive for more democracy," Mr Adeniyi said.

The publisher of ThisNigeria, Eric Osagie, said the 2024 edition celebrated and critically examined Nigeria's quarter-century of uninterrupted democratic governance, discussing its prospects and possibilities.

Mr Osagie said the Gold Prize Awards were presented to individuals who had demonstrated outstanding contributions to the nation's democratic development.

"Our 2024 Awardees are persons who made the critical difference in the discharge of their duties with uncommon zeal and commitment to the common good of the citizens and the country," he said.