South Africa: Government of National Unity Negotiations Stuck on Cabinet Positions

South Africa's lauded Government of National Unity is deadlocked as the two parties with the most votes are unable to agree on Cabinet appointments. The Cabinet was expected to be named this week but a series of "leaked letters" between the African National Congress (ANC) and Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership reveals that the row over executive posts continues.

Ramaphosa accused the DA of putting the foundation of the Government of National Unity at risk, while the DA reportedly considered walking away from the process if its demands were not met. But one of the former official opposition party's GNU negotiators, DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube said the party is still committed to staying on.

The latest sticking point is that the DA wants more than the six Cabinet posts Ramaphosa offered, and the same number of deputy ministers.

Almost a month into GNU negotiations, the negotiations are holding up the legislative and executive work of the newly elected government - specifically the election of a deputy chairperson for the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

The NCOP election is now scheduled for next week Thursday, July 4.