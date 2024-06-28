South Africa: DA to Continue Talks With ANC Amid Dispute Over Cabinet Posts

The DA's Federal Executive will continue negotiations with the ANC about the composition of the government of national unity despite major differences over the allocation of Cabinet posts.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has resolved to persist with negotiations with the African National Congress (ANC) over the composition of the government of national unity (GNU), despite significant disagreements about Cabinet positions.

A special Federal Executive (FedEx) meeting convened by the DA on Thursday evening aimed to address the latest impasse but concluded with a resolve to continue discussions over the weekend.

Negotiations reached a critical juncture on Wednesday evening when the ANC proposed a new arrangement involving fewer portfolios for the DA, deviating from earlier discussions. This followed the DA's readiness to accept seven ministerial and seven deputy ministerial positions in key departments.

However, sources from both parties revealed that the ANC's revised stance meant the DA would not gain control of significant departments within the economic cluster, leading to a deadlock. Daily Maverick reported that the ANC's new offer was perceived by the DA as a retreat from previous agreements, intensifying the standoff.

Initially poised to abandon the negotiations, the DA decided to proceed with discussions after the FedEx meeting. Insiders said the party hoped to reach a conclusive agreement with the ANC before the end of the weekend.

Both the DA and the ANC have refrained from...