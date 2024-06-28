Nigeria: Abuja Market Fire Under Control - Police

28 June 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Ademola Popoola

The fire reportedly started at about 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The Karu modern market in Abuja was on Thursday night gutted by fire.

A viral video on social media indicated that the fire, which began at about 8 p.m., consumed goods and properties worth millions of naira.

However, the cause of inferno has yet to be ascertained but the police said it is under control.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the FCT Police Command, Josephine Adeh, operatives had been deployed to the scene.

She said the police would work with firefighters to contain the fire and prevent hoodlums from looting the market.

"In response to the fire outbreak at popular Karu market in Abuja, at about 8 p.m., the Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Benneth C. Igweh, swiftly mobilised police patrol teams from Karu, Nyanya, and Jikwoyi police divisions alongside operatives of the Federal Fire Service to the scene to extinguish the fire, forestall any intended attempt to loot the shops therein and to protect other valuables from being engulfed.

"Further development will be communicated in due course," the statement said.

