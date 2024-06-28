Liberia: Winning-Way Deaf School Faces Financial Crisis

27 June 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Darius Zoryea

The Winning-Way School for the Deaf, a leading institution enabling hearing-impaired students to thrive academically, is in dire need of financial support to sustain its operations.

Jackson Willie, the school's determined founder, has issued an urgent plea for assistance to ensure the school's continued operation.

According to Jackson Willie, since its inception in 2012, Winning-Way has been dedicated to providing exceptional education and support to students with hearing impairments.

Willie revealed that the building currently being occupied by the school is a rental building, posing a serious challenge on him for rent.

During an interview with reporters on Tuesday, June 25, Willie in a sorrowful tone explained, "Winning-Way has been a beacon of hope for our deaf students. We have strived to provide them with equal opportunities, exceptional education, and the tools they need to succeed. But now, we are in desperate need of financial assistance to keep our doors open. Without help, we may have to shut down, leaving our students without the support and future they deserve."

He added that, the Winning-Way for the Deaf has struggled to meet its financial obligations, including staff salaries, maintenance, and essential classroom resources.

Key among those challenges, he named the rental fees for next academic year and the payment of staff salaries.

He also disclosed that, the school is open to partner with any interested individuals or organizations in improving the institution.

Jackson Willie's plea for financial assistance is a call to action for individuals, businesses, humanitarian organizations and the government to rally behind the only deaf school in Bassa and secure its future.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.