Liberia: GOL Signs Deal to Formulate Arrest Agenda

Monrovia — The Government of Liberia signed an agreement with local firms here to formulate its development roadmap, the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development.

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) has signed an agreement with Subah-Belleh Associates (SBA) and Africa Development Management Associates (ADMA) to facilitate the formulation of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), Public Sector Investment Plan (PSIP), and 15 County Development Agendas (CDAs), respectively.

These institutions have been entrusted with the responsibilities of developing the ARREST agenda for inclusive development, the public investment program, and the development agenda for all fifteen counties of Liberia.

Speaking on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at the signing ceremony in Monrovia, Deputy Minister for Budget & Development Planning Tanneh G. Brunson said the plan is crucial for the country, particularly as there is a need to decentralize development.

Minister Brunson explains that at some point, all teams involved in crafting the national development agenda (ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development) will have to meet so that everyone works concurrently.

She notes that experience with local think tanks is essential to implementing effective development strategies for the Liberian people.

Also Speaking, Deputy Finance Minister for Administration Bill McGill Jones says the signing of the contracts is the beginning of the realization of President Boakai's commitment that his development agenda will include the views and aspirations of the Liberian people.

Minister Jones continues that the 'ARREST' Agenda for Inclusive Development is about the people, and their voices are fundamental to its formulation and the country's growth.

In remarks, a representative of the United Nations in Liberia, Sidiki Quisia, expresses that the United Nations is satisfied with the recent decision to engage Liberian consultancy firms in crafting the country's development agenda.

Mr. Quisia emphasizes that the key to successful development partnerships is the active participation of local stakeholders. By involving Liberian firms, the country is not only enhancing the relevance and effectiveness of the development agenda but also empowering local professionals and institutions.

For their part, Ounzuba Kemah-Guma, Engagement Manager of Subah-Belleh, and B. Ellias Shoniyin, Managing Director of Africa Development Management Associates (ADMA), say the government's hiring provides them with a direct opportunity to contribute to the country's development agenda and work towards ending poverty.

Minister Jones signed on behalf of the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, while Kemah-Guma and Shoniyin of Subah-Belleh and ADMA signed for their respective institutions. Editing by Jonathan Browne