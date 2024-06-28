Liberia: 68-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Ganta

Nimba County — -After doing business with a commercial sex woWhat was intended to be a pleasure moment turned fatal for a 68-year-old commercial sex customer, who was found dead after allegedly having sex with a female customer in Ganta.

The late John Gomah was discovered dead in the grass at the back of the office of Doxx Bet Ganta Hub, a gambling company.

The deceased was an employee of Intersegs Security, a private firm that guards Doxx bet Ganta Hub properties.

Eyewitness narrates that the late Gomah encountered a 28-year-old sex worker; they struck a deal and invited her to the back of the firm where he was assigned for sex.

There have been no official comments from either the Management of Doxx bet Ganta Hub or Intersegs Security, with whom the deceased worked.

There are reports of huge population of young girls involved in trading sex across major cities in Nimba. They take as low as 100 to 500 Liberian Dollars from their male customers for short time.

The sex trade is said to be on the increase in Ganta, Saclepea, Bahn, Tappita, Yekepa, Karnplay, and the provincial capital, Sanniquellie.

The incident is not the first, as there have been many sex-related deaths in the county, especially in Ganta, the commercial hub.

State security officers from the Police, Immigration, and the Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency, alongside motorcyclists, bankers, and an employee of ArcelorMittal Liberia, have become victims of commercial sex, most of them in hotels.

The old general market in Ganta, Nimba County has become a hot ground for commercial sex.

Meanwhile, Police in Ganta are interrogating the 28-year-old sex worker in connection to the incident. Editing by Jonathan Browne