Nigeria: 19 Jigawa LGAs Listed in High, Moderate Flood Risk Areas, Says NEMA

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says no fewer than 19 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Jigawa state fall within the high and moderate flood risk areas.

Hajiya Zaubaida Umar, the Director-General of the NEMA, stated this during the 2024 Downscaling and Sensitization of Flood Early Warning Strategies for Early Actions in Dutse.

This, she said, is according to the Nigeria Hydrological Agency's (NIHSA) 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO).

Umar, represented by Dr Nura Abdullahi, the Coordinator of NEMA Kano Territorial Office, listed the affected LGAs as Kaugama, Hadejia, Auyo, Ringim, Taura, Miga, Jahun, Guri, Kirikasamma, Malammadori, Gumel, Gwaram, Dutse, Birniwa, Kiyawa, Kafinhausa, Suletankarkar, Babura, and Maigatari.

"These LGAs are already listed in the earlier NEMA communication to the government of Jigawa.

"Accordingly, I call for support in this initiative of downscaling flood early warning and risk mitigation to the grassroots," Umar said.

She stressed that the management of disaster risk in contemporary times hinges on community-wide participation.

"As we always emphasise, disaster management is everybody's business; therefore, we must work together to safeguard communities at risk, protect critical infrastructure, and support uninterrupted socio-economic activities in Jigawa State," she added.

Umar further expressed hope that the gesture will go a long way in reducing the impact of annual recurring floods and safeguarding the private and communal livelihoods of the people of the state.

According to her, the gesture is also a guaranteed path of driving socio-economic growth and development, which is in line with the renewed hope agenda of the Federal Government.

Responding, Gov. Umar Namadi said the state government has already taken proactive measures to reduce the impact of the flood across the state.

Namadi, represented by his deputy, Mr Aminu Usman, assured of his administration's commitment to continue to safeguard the lives and property of people of the state.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of the Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Aliyu Mairiga, noted that the event highlights the urgent need for effective and proactive measures to mitigate the risks and enhance resilience.

"In the past, we've witnessed the devastating impacts of floods on our communities, infrastructure, and economy. The flood of 2022 is still fresh in our memories.

"NEMA's implementation of the redefined 2024 early warning strategies is tailored to the needs and vulnerabilities of our state.

"We recognise the privilege to have been picked from a larger group as the start point of this sensitization," Mairiga said. (NAN)