Nigeria: Group to Donate Cash to Hospital Patients

The exquisite Golden Queens, a humanitarian organization has concluded plans to donate cash gifts to 50 patients who are currently receiving treatment at the National Orthopedic Hospital, in Igbobi, Lagos to mark the celebration of the 2024 edition of its annual Charity Day.

The President of the organization, Mrs Toyin Ogunbeku said in a statement that the gesture is aimed at showing love and solidarity with the government's efforts to ensure that the hospital patients receive adequate medical attention.

The event tagged "Giving out to the needy" is scheduled to take place on July 2 at

11 am at the hospital premises in Igbobi, Lagos and it is expected to put a smile on the faces of the 50 recipients.

Mrs Ogunbeku disclosed that the group is based in the United States of America,

United Kingdom and Nigeria stressing that" Our mission is to share and Uphold our

Nation's Values as reflected in our national anthem.