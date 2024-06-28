Nigeria: Catholic Bishops of Abuja Ecclesiastical Province Celebrate Booming Vocations

Abuja — By Wesley Omondi

The Catholic Bishops of the Abuja Ecclesiastical Province have expressed gratitude for the notable advancements within the Church, including a marked increase in vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life, and the continued growth of faith across the province through sacramental administration and high Mass attendance.

"We are eternally grateful to God for the significant increase in vocations to the priesthood and consecrated life, as well as the uninterrupted growth of the faith in the province," said Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama, Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja, emphasizing the vibrant faith and dedication of parishioners.

In a pastoral statement dated June 26, and delivered at St. William's Cathedral, Lafia, Nasarawa State, by Archbishop Kaigama and Rt Rev David Ajang, the Catholic Bishop of Lafia, the bishops addressed key concerns affecting the faithful and the broader community.

A significant concern highlighted was the emergence of groups claiming to be Catholic churches. The Bishops advised Catholics to verify the legitimacy of such groups through their Parish Priests to avoid misinformation and being misled.

"It is crucial for our faithful to stay vigilant and ensure they are part of authentic Catholic communities," urged Archbishop Kaigama.

Security issues were also a focal point, with the Bishops expressing deep concern about ongoing insecurity in the province and the nation, resulting in setbacks for pastoral work and displacement of clergy and parishioners. They called on the government to take decisive action to address these challenges.

"The safety of our communities must be a top priority for our leaders. We need proactive measures to protect lives and properties," emphasized Bishop Ajang of the Diocese of Lafia.

Additionally, the Bishops emphasized the importance of supporting seminarians at St. Thomas Aquinas' Major Seminary, Makurdi, calling on generous Catholics to contribute financially and materially to their training: "Supporting our seminarians is an investment in the future of our Church. We call on all faithful to contribute generously."

Youth empowerment was another significant concern. While commending Catholic youths for their dedication, the Bishops noted that unemployment hindered their potential, sometimes leading to involvement in crime. They urged the government and capable individuals to invest in initiatives that empower youth.

The Bishops also addressed economic hardships, expressing solidarity with families grappling with the rising cost of essential goods. They called on the government to implement measures to alleviate the burden on the populace.

"We stand with those facing financial stress and urge the government to take swift action to alleviate their burden," remarked Archbishop Kaigama.

The Bishops encouraged politicians to connect with grassroots communities to understand and address their challenges, especially in the current economic climate.

"Politicians must remain in touch with the people they serve to effectively address their needs," counseled the archbishop of Abuja.

The pastoral statement also included directives from the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) regarding the tenure of lay association leaders and announced new appointments for Provincial Chaplains.