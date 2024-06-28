Liberia: Ministry of Youth and Sports Releases 2024/2025 National County Meet Draw

Monrovia — The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MYS) has released the draw for the 2024/2025 National County Sports Meet, which was held on Thursday, June 27,2024 at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

According to the paring, Bong County will be the official hosts for the 2024-2025,

While Grand Gedeh, Sinoe and Grand Cape Mount Counties will serve as Co-host counties respectively.

Announcing the various groups of the County Sports Meet, Assistant Sports Minister, Murvee Gray, said Group A comprises of Bong, Grand Bassa, Maryland and Bomi counties.

Group B will feature hosts Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, Montserrado and Margibi Counties. Sinoe , RiverCess Lofa and Gbarpolu Counties will be will be based in Greenville City.

Group D consists of Grand Cape Mount, Nimba and defending champions River Gee County.

The sports ministry, however, said football and kickball remain the two categories that are considered to feature in the biggest sports event in the country, but plans are underway to include female soccer.

The official ceremony is expected to be graced by the Chief Patron of Sports Joseph Nyuma Boakai and senior government officials.

Meanwhile the official date for the kick-off national event was not disclosed.

The rules are expected to shortly be circulated to all media institutions and county sports coordinators for their inputs.

The top two teams from each zone in both football and kickball will progress to the quarterfinals that will be played at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville City.

River Gee County won the last edition of the football version of the County Meet while Rivercess County won the Kickball category.

The national County Sports Meet is organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Affairs with the aim of unifying Liberians and to discover new talents.