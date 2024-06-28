Liberia: Uncertainty Hangs Over Liberia Women's Amputee Team World Cup Participation

Monrovia — FrontPageAfrica has learned that the Liberia Female Amputee National Team's participation in the World Cup is uncertain due to financial constraints.

The team is expected to compete in the inaugural Amputee Women's World Cup in Colombia in November 2024. This year's edition will feature 12 countries, including hosts Colombia, Liberia, Argentina, Brazil, Cameroon, Haiti, Nigeria, Poland, England, USA, Ghana, and Ukraine.

Liberia qualified for the tournament following their performance in Sierra Leone, where they triumphed in a four-nation tournament by defeating the host.

Despite receiving an invitation to participate, financial difficulties may hinder the team's involvement.

In an effort to address the situation, the captain of the Liberia Women's Amputee National Team, Patricia Curtis, is appealing for financial assistance on behalf of the team. She is seeking support from humanitarian organizations, philanthropists, and the government for swift intervention.

Commenting on the team's preparation, Patricia said that while they are technically ready, their main challenge is financial support. She also noted that female amputee football is gradually developing in the country, akin to the male version of the sport.

"We are eager to represent our country in a positive way, just as our male counterparts have done in the past," Patricia said. "We have several young women with potential who are disabled, but their disability is not their inability. Being disabled does not mean you can't represent your nation," she concluded.