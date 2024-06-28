Liberia: President Boakai, Chargé d'Affaires Rodriguez Reaffirm Liberia, United States Historic Relations At U.S. 248th Independence Celebration

Monrovia — President Joseph Boakai and United States Chargé d'Affaires Catherine Rodriguez reaffirmed the historic relations between Liberia and the United States, emphasizing Liberia's role as a strategic partner. Both leaders highlighted the enduring ties and mutual support that have defined their countries' long-standing diplomatic relationship.

In his remarks, President Boakai expressed pride in conveying warm congratulations to the founders and people of Liberia's traditional ally and friend as they celebrate the 248th Independence anniversary of the United States. He emphasized the joy and importance of joining the American celebration, which approaches two and a half centuries, while Liberia prepares to mark its 177th anniversary in July.

President Boakai highlighted Liberia's gratitude for its long-standing, helpful, and promising relationship with the United States. He reiterated Liberia's commitment to further deepening and strengthening this bond, stressing that "from the beginning of his administration, there was a golden opportunity to open a new chapter in the relationship, characterized by honesty, respect, transparency, equity, and productivity."

"We cannot shy away from our gratitude for the long, helpful, rewarding, and promising relationship that has existed between Liberia and the United States," President Boakai said. He emphasized that this new era should directly impact the lives of the people and elevate the country's image. "From the day of the ushering in of my administration, it came to being as a golden opportunity for the opening of a new and clean chapter in our relationship," said President Boakai.

"My decision is that this relationship should be a period of honesty, respect, transparency, equity, and productivity for all of us. This should be a time where the force of our partnership directly impacts the relationship of our people and elevates the image of our country."

He expressed Liberia's determination to avoid business as usual, pledging to lead by example and ensure that the partnership brings relief and satisfaction to all involved. "We pledge to lead by example and ensure that the products of our partnership bring relief and satisfaction to all who have invested in it. I therefore once more proclaim that our arms are wide open to embrace this new era of a productive nation where beneficiaries of the relationship will heal our traditional ally," he said.

Speaking earlier, Madam Rodriguez emphasized that the strength of democracy lies in striving for a more perfect union through mechanisms such as free speech, a free press, free and fair elections, and a fair justice system that enables continuous improvement and accountability in governance. Madam Rodriguez commended Liberia for conducting a free and fair election and ensuring a peaceful transfer of power, highlighting the country's dedication to democracy.

She acknowledged the efforts of Liberians, political parties, the National Elections Commission, international observers, and the Joint Security Team. She emphasized that Liberia's achievement sets an example for other countries to emulate. She mentioned that Liberia is making strides to address corruption, institute accountability, improve education, and foster economic development. According to her, this quest requires the participation of its citizens to work together, and the U.S. stands as a strategic partner for the country in its effort to form its own more perfect union for its people.

"Our history with Liberia is indelibly linked. Liberia shares a deep cultural and historic tie with the U.S. Like any country, it also has its own struggles, including coming to grips with its own civil wars through the establishment of a war crimes court to address the wrongs of the past," said Madam Rodriguez. She added, "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our Liberian hosts for their warm hospitality and friendship. To all my fellow Americans, may this Fourth of July fill you with pride in our great nation and a renewed sense of purpose in our mission to support peace and democracy around the world."

The colorful event, held at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex, was also graced by senior Liberian government officials, U.S. Embassy officials, and members of the diplomatic corps. The United States celebrates its Independence anniversary on the 4th of July every year. However, U.S. Embassies around the globe hold special events ahead of the official anniversary celebration for their mission and host nations.