Capitol Hill — Liberia's Finance Minister Boima Kamara's attempt to appease the House of Representatives has only exacerbated his troubles. On Thursday, the House voted unanimously to hold Minister Kamara in contempt for his "persistent" refusal to honor their invitations.

Minister Kamara, along with officials from the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA), Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), was invited to, among other things, provide financial updates on consolidated accounts, bank balances, and to validate reports from the LRA on revenue collection. Despite cooperation from other parties, Kamara did not appear.

Last week, the House was dismayed when Kamara opted to send his deputy. The House then mandated him to appear on Thursday, June 27 to state why he should not be held in contempt. However, Kamara sent a letter to the House, informing plenary that he was unable to attend due to a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) being in Liberia. He requested the House to reschedule his appearance.

Excerpt from Kamara's letter: "Honorable Representatives, our request for deferment is due to the Government of Liberia's engagement with the high-level IMF delegation that is in town up to July 5, 2024, to negotiate the Extended Credit Facility/New Country Program focusing on key fiscal, monetary, and economic issues. Therefore, your esteemed Honorables, I appeal that you please honor our request to postpone the appearance to Thursday, July 11, 2024."

Following the reading of his communication, the majority of lawmakers were outraged, with some accusing him of deliberately avoiding their summons. A motion proffered by Rep. Michael Thomas (District #4, Montserrado County) was passed, holding the Minister in contempt and ordering him to appear next Tuesday along with his lawyer.

'Excuse not granted'

The House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa responded by stating that the IMF was not in the country solely to see Minister Kamara, and as such, his request could not be granted.

"One of the reasons why this minister was called was the exact issue the IMF is concerned about, which is the illegal taking of loans by the government. The fact that he chose not to come on two occasions citing the IMF, in the eyes of plenary, is no excuse," Speaker Koffa said.

The IMF delegation is in the country to evaluate ongoing policy priorities and negotiate a new four-year Extended Credit Facility (ECF) program running from September 2024 to 2027. The ECF is a financial assistance program designed by the IMF to help countries with persistent balance of payments problems. It provides low-interest loans and financial support to these countries, enabling them to implement economic reforms aimed at restoring stability and growth. The main goal is to help countries achieve sustainable economic growth and reduce poverty.

The delegation, led by Mission Chief Mr. Daehaeng Kim, includes Mr. Aidar Abdychev, IMF Resident Representative, Mr. Giuseppe Cipollone, Senior Economist for Fiscal, and Tamsir Cham, Senior Advisor to the Executive Director. The assessment visit will gather firsthand information to help decide whether to proceed with the extended credit facility.

The delegation has been meeting with key stakeholders, including President Joseph Boakai, heads of the Legislature and the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL).

"They met with me for two hours yesterday. And some of the reasons why we called on the Minister of Finance here today is to address some of the very concerns the IMF raised," Speaker Koffa added.

'Impeding House's functions'

Minister Kamara is no stranger to engaging with the Legislature, having previously served as Minister of Finance during the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration. Recently, members of the House of Representatives expressed their frustration over the Minister's failure to remit operational funds and other benefits approved in the fiscal budget. Some lawmakers have accused the Ministry of usurping their functions. Speaker Koffa recently threatened to shut down the House of Representatives if the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning does not disburse budgeted benefits and operational funds to the House.

In a stern warning during an open Plenary, Speaker Koffa condemned the ministry's decision to withhold the House's benefits and operational funds without cause, emphasizing the adverse impact on its members. He warned that if the ministry does not change its course, the House will resort to a shutdown.

Meanwhile, contempt charges, according to the House's rules, could result in fines up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to one month, or for the duration of the current House session.