Nigeria: 'Worst Debate Ever,' Davido Reacts to 2024 Us Presidential Debate

Davido/Instagram
Davido.
28 June 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigerian music star, Davido has described the 2024 United States presidential debate as the "worst" in the nation's history.

The debate, which featured a fiery exchange between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, took place on Thursday night.

The confrontation, marked by intense personal attacks, saw the Democratic Party's Biden and the Republican Party's Trump clash in a manner that many observers found disheartening.

Davido, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, expressed his opinion on his X (formerly Twitter) account, stating, "Still a Democrat sha but worst presidential debate ever."

Still a democrat sha but worst presidential debate EVER ...-- Davido (@davido) June 28, 2024

The upcoming election on November 5 is set to be historic, as it will be the first rematch in almost 70 years between the same major party candidates, with Trump seeking to reclaim the presidency under the Republican banner against Biden of the Democratic Party.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.