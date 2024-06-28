Nigeria: 'Worst Debate Ever,' Davido Reacts to 2024 Us Presidential Debate

Nigerian music star, Davido has described the 2024 United States presidential debate as the "worst" in the nation's history.

The debate, which featured a fiery exchange between incumbent President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, took place on Thursday night.

The confrontation, marked by intense personal attacks, saw the Democratic Party's Biden and the Republican Party's Trump clash in a manner that many observers found disheartening.

Davido, who was born in Atlanta, Georgia, expressed his opinion on his X (formerly Twitter) account, stating, "Still a Democrat sha but worst presidential debate ever."

Still a democrat sha but worst presidential debate EVER ...-- Davido (@davido) June 28, 2024

The upcoming election on November 5 is set to be historic, as it will be the first rematch in almost 70 years between the same major party candidates, with Trump seeking to reclaim the presidency under the Republican banner against Biden of the Democratic Party.

Vanguard News