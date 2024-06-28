Nigeria: PDP Tackles Abia Speaker Over Expulsion of Journalist From Press Briefing

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia State chapter, has berated the speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, over the expulsion of a journalist from a press briefing at the Assembly complex in Umuahia.

A journalist, Kingsley Chibuike ,of Enyimba FM was expelled from a press briefing by the speaker over his station's alleged continuous criticism of the speaker's refusal to swear in the member elect for Aba North constituency as directed by the Court of Appeal on November 27,2023.

However, the PDP in a statement by its state Acting state publicity secretary, Elder Amah Abraham, said it has observed the recurring hostile disposition of the Speaker towards established institutions of democracy, especially the judiciary, and journalists, who are members of the fourth estate of the realm and the real watchdogs of democracy.

It also stated that Emeruwa's action had become typical of the operatives of the Governor Alex Otti administration, who do not hide their fancy and admiration for notorious dictator ,Adolf Hitler, whom they quote at will to back their actions and inactions.

"For now, Speaker Emmanuel Emeruwa is copying from the playbook of Alex Otti and this is quite unacceptable.

"Mr. Emmanuel Emeruwa, in an unheard-of act in the annals of Abia's democracy, sent out a journalist, Mr. Kingsley Chibuike of Enyimba TV and Radio Ltd., from a press briefing in the House of Assembly complex without any explanation.

"Information available to the Abia PDP revealed that Mr. Chibuike was asked to leave the venue of the press briefing by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker and the secretary of the House Committee on Information, Mr. Henry Madubuike, on the order of the Speaker.

"The Abia PDP is truly concerned that the Speaker, who had earlier restrained journalists from asking any question relating to his refusal to inaugurate Hon. Aaron Uzodike of the PDP, member representing Aba North State constituency, seven months after the Court of Appeal restored his mandate, could go so low as to exhibit such a callous, insensitive, and dictatorial tendency of sending out a journalist from a press briefing.

"Abia PDP intelligence revealed that the actions of the Speaker are not unconnected with concerns he earlier voiced in some quarters that Enyimba TV and Radio were giving him and the state government unfavourable coverage, especially on the station's insistence that the Speaker should provide the court injunction restraining him from swearing in Hon. Aaron Uzodike, as he claimed, and also because the media station had scored the 8th Assembly under Emmanuel Emeruwa low for passing only five bills into law in an entire year.

"We are even more concerned that Mr. Emmanuel Emeruwa is gradually moving in concert with Mr. Alex Otti, by descending into dictatorship instead of standing up to defend the independence of the legislature as enunciated by the framers of the principle of separation of powers.

"The last time we checked, Emmanuel Emeruwa had not lived up to his responsibility of checking the excesses of the state Governor, Alex Otti, who rides roughshod over the legislature, but he tries to muscle the press into submission.

The PDP warned the Speaker that the freedom of the press is guaranteed in the Constitution which he swore to an oath to protect at all times.

"In case he has forgotten, the press is the conscience of society as well as one of the strong pillars of our democracy."

The party demanded Emeruwa to apologize to the journalist, Enyimba FM, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists, NUJ, for his unruly behaviour and also warn that Abians will not sit idly by and watch him or any of the operatives of this government destroy the foundation of our democracy, which rests on the rule of law, independence of the legislature, and freedom of speech.

"We call on Abians to rise in defence of our democracy, and they must never forget the saying that "the price of liberty is eternal vigilance." It is very instructive and demands action at this moment."