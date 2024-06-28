Nigeria: Kwara - NNPP Denies Withdrawal From LG Poll

28 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kwara state has denied withdrawing from the forthcoming local government elections scheduled for September 21.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin, the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Abdulfatai Imam Jimoh, said the party is prepared to field candidates for both the chairmanship and councillorship positions throughout the 16 councils in the state.

He accused some "disgruntled former members of the party" to be misleading supporters and electorates that the party will not take part in the exercise.

"We urged our supporters and the electorates to disregard it. We have reported the development to security agencies to arrest and prosecute the masterminds", he said.

He said the party is not only fully prepared and ready for the council polls but confident of winning.

"I urge our members and Kwarans to remain focused and determined in supporting the NNPP as the only better alternative to change the narratives of the experiences endured in the past due to poor performance of previous and present administrations.

"We are committed to strengthening democracy, bringing its dividends to the grassroots and rescuing our state", he submitted.

