Nigeria: Sokoto District Heads Remain Deposed, Says Justice Commissioner

The Sokoto State Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Nasiru Binji, has said the court order on the deposed district heads in the state has been vacated.In an interview with journalists on Friday, Binji clarified that the district heads stand deposed as the court order ceased to exist seven days after it was granted, citing Order 13 Rule 3 (3) of the High Court of Sokoto State Civil Procedure Rules 2015."By the operation of Order 13 Rule 3 (3) of the High Court of Sokoto State Civil Procedure Rules 2015 the Order has abated (vacated) automatically. Because the Order was made exparte.

"The duration of the order is 7 days, the order was given on 13 of June 2024, therefore it vacated on the 20th June," he further explained.Daily Trust reported that, Justice Kabiru Ahmed of the Sokoto High Court had on June 13, while ruling on the ex parte applications in a suit filed by two of the deposed district heads, ordered for the maintenance of status quo pending the determination of the substantive motion for interlocutory injunction filed before the same court and fixed for July 23, 2024 for hearing.