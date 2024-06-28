Nigeria: Zamfara Abducted Priest Seeks Help

28 June 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Daily Trust

Mikah Suleiman, abducted Parish Priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church, Damba, Gusau, Zamfara State, has pleaded for help to regain freedom.

The priest was abducted in the early hours of June 22 at the rectory located within the church premises in Gusau, the state capital.

In a trending video, called for help, saying he might be killed.

"I am pleading for help to be freed from this place. They told me that they don't keep people here for long. People don't stay for up to a week.

"They told me that killing a person is not difficult for them. They said they are just helping me by keeping me; please, I am asking for help.

"Please save my life in the name of God. Look at my head; look at my legs. I was tied to a robe, and I am the only one in this place.

"Normally, if they kidnap somebody, they don't waste time. If ransom is not paid immediately, they kill the person. Please, for God's sake, help me."

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.