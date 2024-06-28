Nigeria: Zamfara Abducted Priest Seeks Help

Mikah Suleiman, abducted Parish Priest of St. Raymond Catholic Church, Damba, Gusau, Zamfara State, has pleaded for help to regain freedom.

The priest was abducted in the early hours of June 22 at the rectory located within the church premises in Gusau, the state capital.

In a trending video, called for help, saying he might be killed.

"I am pleading for help to be freed from this place. They told me that they don't keep people here for long. People don't stay for up to a week.

"They told me that killing a person is not difficult for them. They said they are just helping me by keeping me; please, I am asking for help.

"Please save my life in the name of God. Look at my head; look at my legs. I was tied to a robe, and I am the only one in this place.

"Normally, if they kidnap somebody, they don't waste time. If ransom is not paid immediately, they kill the person. Please, for God's sake, help me."