Nigeria: Kwara Customs - We Generated Over N10bn in Five Months

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), Kwara command, says it has collected and remitted over N10 billion to the federal government in the last five months.

The command's area Comptroller, Mathew Ojeifo, disclosed this in Ilọrin, the state capital, during his maiden press briefing since his arrival to the state.

The customs boss further noted that 21 seizures of prohibited items which include 507 bags of foreign rice, one unit of used vehicles, 1,055 pieces of used tyres and 164 jeri cans of PMS (25 litres) with a total duty paid value of over N35, 416,140,000 were recovered through it's anti-smuggling unit.

He said all the seizures, money and remittances were made between January and June, 2024.

According to him, "From January to May, 2024, a total of N10, 027, 580,694.63 were recovered and remitted. This surpassed what we collected in the same period last year with N2,885,779,644.03) representing a 40.41% increment.

Meanwhile, the command used the occasion to donate relief materials of cartons of Indomie noodles, tins and sachet milk, spaghetti, sugar, toilet paper and semolina to the ministry of women affairs and social development.

He said the items will provide relief, comfort, support and less privilege affected by specific crises/challenges as it is aware that the ministries only benefit from monthly allocations and are not generating revenue.