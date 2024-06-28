Nigeria: Emirship Tussle - Bayero, Others Appointed By Ganduje for Political Gains - Nnpp

Amid controversies that trailed the Kano Emirate tussle, the Kano State Chairman, New Nigeria People's Party, Hashimu Dungurawa said the 15th Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero and four others first class Emirs were appointed by the past administration of former governor Abdullahi Umar in pursuance of political gains ahead 2023 elections.

Dungurawa who stated this while fielding questions from journalist in his office, explained that it was a gamble that was arranged to expire with the tenure of former governor who subsequently lost the elections.

The NNPP Leader stressed that the Emirs enjoyed the status of an appointed Commissioners by Ganduje, adding it's a matter of public good that they ceased to be recognized after tenure of the former governor.

According to him, "the five first class Emirs we met on throne were only commissioners appointed by Ganduje to assist him to win elections. They were sustained to 2023 and they lost. And so their tenure came to an end.

"The fact remains that immediately Ganduje lost the elections and stepped down as Governor of Kano State, they ought to have also vacated their seats because none of them occupied the vacant seat of Emir of Kano since Muhammadu Sanusi II left.

"But may be they didn't accept that their tenure has expired after their benefactor lost the elections which witnessed Dr. Ganduje's exit from the the seat of power in the state."

He posited that the decision to relieve them of their traditional status was rooted to public outcry over the vacant position of emir of Kano.

"The Governor, Abba Yusuf acted based on public outcry that there was vacuum in the seat of Emir of Kano and reinstated Muhammadu Sanusi II who was earlier dethroned. The lawmakers repealed the Kano Emirate council law 2019 and the Governor assented to it".

He commended Justice A. Liman for handling the attendants legal tussle that was brought before his lordship in a professional way.

Reacting to the hoisting of flag at the Nassarawa mini palace, he said, "Don't forget Nassarawa mini palace is a guest house for the Emir. It is all about the Kano Emirate, it shows the SA to Emir of Kano is doing his job faithfully by overseeing the graveyard of their forefathers laid to rest in the mausoleum," Dungurawa stated.