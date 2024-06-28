Ghana: National Film Authority Funds Three Film Projects With €90,000

Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, stated that this initiative aims to establish Ghana as a production hub

The National Film Authority (NFA) has donated €90,000 to three film production companies to support filmmakers who have come together to collaborate on film projects.

The Authority made the announcement at its office at the Accra Tourist Information Centre on June 25, 2024, as part of a collaborative initiative with the French Embassy, Creation Africa, and the Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF).

A Dream to Die For, a project by Driving Park Limited that addresses illegal mining, took home €80,000. Adjoa Films, which explores men's vulnerability and mental health in "Regulated Minds," took home €5,000. And Midnight Run Productions, which is producing a horror film about nightlife in Accra, also took home €5,000.

The Executive Secretary of the National Film Authority, Juliet Yaa Asantewaa Asante, stated that this initiative aims to establish Ghana as a production hub and promote co-productions, in line with their strategic objectives.

"As we step up to set out Ghana as a shooting location and destination, to work at building cinema infrastructure, it is critically important that we put a lot of attention on local productions, upping the quality skill of local productions," she noted.

According to her, these collaborations will expand the Ghanaian market and facilitate the exchange of expertise in film production, fostering mutual growth and development.

"Co-productions help in skills transfer. Because when we work with our neighbors and then collaborate, there is skills transfer. It also helps us expand our market," she further noted.

Discussing the criteria for selecting the three film projects, the secretary explained that they considered various filmmaking elements, with co-productions being the primary factor.

"We put out a call after we thought that we had enough to start and a lot of productions came through. But we were looking at specific things and key among them was co productions," she said.