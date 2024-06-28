Ghana: Elections 2024 - Mahama to Pass Rent Control Bill

SUB The bill, if passed, would prevent landlords from charging tenants more than one year's rent in advance and limit the amount of rent that can be increased annually.

Presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has promised to make the passage of the Rent Control Bill a top priority if he wins the December 7, 2024, election.

He made this promise on June 28, 2024, through his Facebook page while sharing his plans to reduce the financial burden on rent.

"We will also push for the Rent Control Bill to be passed into law to prevent tenants from being unfairly burdened with paying more than one year's rent in advance," Mahama said.

He further expressed his support for the struggles of about 19 million Ghanaian renters when he met with the National Tenants Union in his office on June 27, 2024.

"I deeply empathise with the 19 million people in Ghana who are renting and committed to building a brighter future for all Ghanaians, with housing being a pivotal aspect of that," he said.

Mahama pledged that his administration would prioritize the development of social housing that is affordable to Ghanaians.

"Housing is a crucial need, and my government will work tirelessly to develop SOCIAL HOUSING that is truly affordable and accessible for ordinary Ghanaians. That will be one of my legacies as President," he said.

The Rent Control Bill in Ghana is a proposed law that aims to regulate the relationship between landlords and tenants. The bill, if passed, would prevent landlords from charging tenants more than one year's rent in advance and limit the amount of rent that can be increased annually.