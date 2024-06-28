Ghana: NDC Suspends Assin-Central Parliamentary Candidate Over Immoral Acts

Shaibu Migyimah's parliamentary candidature has also been withdrawn, meaning he may not be able to contest the parliamentary elections on an NDC ticket

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its 2024 parliamentary candidate for Assin-Central, Nurein Shaibu Migyimah for six months over reports of immoral acts and anti-party behaviour.

"During the R-FEC meeting held on Tuesday, 25th June 2024, the committee, after conducting a preliminary investigation and thoroughly examining the matter, further consulted key stakeholders in the region and the leadership of the party at the national level. As a result, it was resolved that Nurein Shaibu Migyimah be removed as the 2024 Assin-Central Parliamentary Candidate of the NDC with immediate effect," a party statement said without giving further details into the matter.

With almost six months to the general election, it's not immediately known if the party will present a candidate for that electoral area.

The Assin-Central seat has consistently been won by ruling party member Kennedy Ohene Agyapong since the year 2000. But Mr. Agyapong is not contesting anymore in the elections set for December. He is replaced by businessman Godfred Nti Anewu, who won the NPP primaries earlier in January.