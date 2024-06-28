Nigeria: Team Nigeria End African Athletics C'ships With 13 Medals

Team Nigeria have ended the 2024 African Senior Athletics championships in Doula, Cameroon with more medals than was won at the last edition in Mauritius.

Nigeria at the end of the competition yesterday secured five gold, four silver and four bronze medals.

In the process, Nigeria surpassed the nation's achievements two years ago in Mauritius where it finished third on the overall medals table at the 2022 edition held in Port Loius, Mauritius with 11 medals made up of five gold, three silver, and three bronze medals.

The nation got most of her medals from the Women athletes, who won a total of four gold, three silver and two bronze. Their male counterparts got one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

The women's 4x400m relay grabbed the gold medal in 3.27.31sec but it was not enough to qualify for the Olympics in Paris just as their male counterparts finished 4th in 3.02.93sec.

U.S.-based sprinter, Alaba Akintola could not match the speed of his co-competitors in the 200m final, as he finished 6th. Nigeria's men javelin thrower, Prosper Chinecherem picked a silver medal in last event of the Championships with a throw of 79.22m, while Samuel Kure was 4th with a throw of 66.26m.

Among the athletes, who defended their title in Douala are Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, who won the men's Shot Put event. He won the title at Asaba 2018 and retained it in Mauritius 2022.

Women discuss thrower, Obiageri Amechi grabbed gold medal this time around, after she settled for bronze two years ago in Mauritius.

One of Nigeria's most consistent athletes, Ese Brume, did not disappoint, as she retained her gold medal title in Douala.

Nigeria's Women 4x100m squad, led by Tobi Amusan secured a gold medal in Douala. One major setback Nigeria had in Douala was Amusan's inability to defend her women's 100m hurdles due to illness.

Nigeria was hoping to grab two gold medals in the women's 100m and 200m, but it was dashed after U.S.-based sprinter, Favour Ofili pulled out of the Championships without the consent of the technical officials.

Record breaking Temitope Adeshina, lost the gold to her Ghanaian challengers in the high jump event.