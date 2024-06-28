Nigeria: Lagos, Delta Renew Rivalry, Battle for Milo Basketball Final

Lagos and Delta are gearing up to renew their rivalries as they are set to meet in the final of the 24th Milo Basketball Championship billed to be held Friday, June 28.

The two teams who played their semi-final matches yesterday at the indoor sports hall inside the National Stadium, Surulere, displayed supremacy as they beat their opponents.

The semi-final fixtures began with the encounter between Lagos and Oyo which sparked emotions as the Lagos team fired from all cylinders to secure the final ticket with a seven-point margin, as the contest ended 42-35.

Also, it was a highly contested match between Delta versus Niger but the team Delta convincingly defeated Niger with a ten points margin of 46-36 secured with five minutes to the end of the fourth quarter.

The two finalists in the female category had met each other at the opening match of the competition with Lagos outclassing Delta with a nine-point margin, 39-29.

The 39-29 victory contrasted with the defeat the Lagos team suffered at the hands of the Delta team during the regional qualifier.

Ahead of the final, Lagos team's coach Olayinka Oyeyomi applauded the players' doggedness to qualify for the final, expressing optimism that his team would secure the victory.

"I want to assure the Lagosians that we are not going to disappoint them because we need their help to ginger the players and we promise to claim that victory by the grace of God," he said.