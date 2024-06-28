Mozambique: Senami Arrests 20 Malawian Migrants

28 June 2024
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambique's National Immigration Service (SENAMI) arrested, over the last week, in the northern Mozambican province of Nampula, 20 Malawian citizens, and seven Burundians for illegally entering the country carrying false documents.

According to the SENAMI spokesperson in Nampula, Inércia Nota, speaking to reporters, the Malawians were found in possession of Mozambican documents, namely passports, identity cards, and voter cards, issued by the authorities of Mandimba district, in the northern province of Niassa.

The possession of voter cards by these individuals warns of possible illicit schemes in the presidential, parliamentary and provincial elections scheduled for 9 October. The question is: how did these foreign individuals have access to Mozambican voter cards, at a moment when the country is holding general elections?

It is believed that foreigners use Nampula province as a corridor to reach South Africa, allegedly in search of better living conditions.

"The Malawian citizens were in transit to South Africa, using fraudulently acquired Mozambican documents. At the moment, what we are doing is referring them to the competent authorities for further investigation and possible accountability of all those involved in this case', Nota said.

While the Malawians are still being held at a police station in the city of Nampula, awaiting the conclusion of the investigations, the seven Burundians will be repatriated.

"The legal procedures for this are already under way and are at a very advanced stage. They are alleged to have committed the offence of illegal immigration. The vulnerability of Mozambique's borders, coupled with the corrupt practices of border agents, is one of the reasons why foreign nationals are increasingly entering the country illegally', the spokesperson said.

