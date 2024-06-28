Nigeria: Yet Another Devastating Flood

The Trademore Estate tragedy is another failure of regulation

About this time last year, a devastating flood ravaged Trademore Estate and submerged more than 100 houses. One person died due to the flash floods. This week, a downpour once again triggered another flood in the popular estate located in the Lugbe axis of Abuja, along the airport road. Like the first, many buildings were also submerged, including some structures marked for demolition in 2023. Apart from material losses, a video on the social media said that two people were swept away by the floods, an allegation dismissed by the FCT Emergency Department (FEMD) as untrue. But the Trademore Estate tragedy has again called to question the criteria for authorising the construction of estates and other large settlements in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). From Lokogoma to Lugbe, Nyanyan and even some highbrow areas within the city centre have remained glaringly hazardous places to live in or do business during the rainy season. While incidents of flooding have become a yearly occurrence in the country, Abuja stands out because it is a city where planning and compliance were reasonably expected.

Some of the critical elements of professional urban planning and development are knowledge of the physical geography of the environment, close attention to unusual topographical peculiarities, deliberate efforts not to encroach on existing waterways, dry valleys and flood plains. It also includes the study of soil types, via professional soil tests, to determine the types of structures that are appropriate for different parts of the projected plan area. These facts stand out as major Indices of credibility for the development of cities and other human settlements. They also stand out as issues about which the Federal Capital Territory Development Authority (FCDA) has several questions to answer.

It would be recalled that the immediate past Minister of the Federation Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello, was stopped by the courts from continuing with the demolition of estates and structures deemed to have violated certain environmental laws. The issues at stake then are still unresolved, but the development of physical structures in other parts of Abuja has continued, notwithstanding allegations of environmental dangers. But there is also the question as to how the permit to erect these buildings was obtained in the first place.

In a nation where the citizens have sustained, and are still living with strong negative economic pressures, it is most distressing to witness events like the recent Trademore Estate flooding. And the losses are colossal. Perhaps the mooted and confirmed allegations of lapses on the part of urban planning, and other regulatory authorities, have led to the routinely replicated crises of flooding that affront us on a regular basis, all over the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Climate Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This flood incident is a metaphor for the failure of regulatory agencies to be at their duty posts. To the extent that our national capital should showcase the best in us as people living in a 21st century world, we are all diminished when repeated cases of flooding and sundry environmental challenges are encountered here as an annual event.

The federal government should, as a matter urgency, take immediate steps to determine the immediate and remote causes of the regular flooding of Trademore Estate, among others. Regulatory lapses and disregard for environmental considerations should be identified, where they exist. The extent to which hapless citizens and developers were also misled into property investments in places that were probably inappropriate for such should be considered. Appropriate penalties should be meted out wherever culpability is established.