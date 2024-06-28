Nigeria: Conte Accepts Osimhen's Quit Notice From Napoli

New Napoli Coach, Antonio Conte, has confirmed that he has accepted that Victor Osimhen will quit the Serie A club this summer.

"I'm aware of his situation, I know there's an agreement with the club so it's a different case compared to others", Top Transfer Expert Fabrizio Romano quoted the former Chelsea boss on social media on Wednesday.

"There's a pact between Victor and Napoli on his future and I accepted that".

That may well explain why Conte has been rumoured to now be interested in bringing Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku to Napoli.

Osimhen has a release clause of about 130 Million Euros after he signed a new contract with Napoli that has a terminal date of June 2026.

Saudi Arabian club Al Ahli tabled a life-changing offer to the African Player of the Year in January, but he eventually turned it down.

PSG and Chelsea were reportedly front runners to sign Osimhen this summer.

However, transfer speculations surrounding the 25-year-old striker have cooled lately leading to a recent report that Napoli are now willing to listen to a reduced fee for the Nigerian striker.

However, Napoli President, Aurelio De Luarentiis, has insisted that two other key players, Khvicha Kavaratskhelia and captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo, will not be leaving this summer.

Meanwhile, Osimhen who is on vacation in the country was one of the A-list guests at the high-profile wedding of music star, David Adeleke (aka Davido). The Super Eagles star was in company with another ex international Austin Jay Jay Okocha and FIFA Council Member and immediate past President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, at the ceremony.

Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo, several state Governors, politicians as well as top businessmen and traditional rulers were in attendance as Davido married his long-time girlfriend, Chioma.