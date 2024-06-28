Nigeria: Rugby Federation to Establish Clubs Across Nigeria - Aare

The president of the Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF), Dr. Ademola Aare has revealed plans of the federation to establish clubs across the country.

Are who revealed this during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the NRFF and Flovale, a business consulting and investment strategy firm in Lagos further affirmed that rugby is on the rise in the country, with the sport ranking in the top ten in the globe.

"We are committed to growing our fan base from primary and secondary schools to university levels, aiming to establish clubs across Nigeria.

"According to the International Rugby Federation, Nigeria is the fastest-growing rugby nation and ranks sixth globally. With this partnership, Nigeria is poised to make a significant impact," he said.

"The Rugby Football Federation is delighted to partner with Flovale. This collaboration represents a new beginning for the federation, enabling us to advance to the next level. The partnership will help us promote and market rugby, making it more popular in Nigeria," Aare stated.

On his part, Flovale's CEO, Opeoluwa Runsewe, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration with Nigeria Rugby.

He added that the NRFF's dedication will add a new chapter for Nigerian rugby.

"This partnership represents the power of dreams and its indeed a testament to the resilience and passion of the NRFF, the country and the community at large. It is also a testament to unwavering commitment towards facilitating the partnership and investment in the sector.

"Our partnership with the NRFF will entail endorsements, corporate partnerships and other innovative avenues to ensure to ensure tremendous growth of Nigerian rugby," he said.