Nigeria: 2024 Fed Cup - Abia Warriors, El-Kanemi Warriors Talk Tough

... Naija Ratels, Rivers Angels battle-ready

It will be a battle of warriors on Saturday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Lagos when Abia Warriors trade tackles with El-Kanemi in the 2024 Federation Cup finals.

Ahead of the clash, Abia Warriors coach, Bethel Orji is confident his side will emerge victorious.

"We are here and we're highly motivated. We are all elated. I thank God for the turnaround in the team's fortunes, and I am delighted to be playing my first Cup final as a coach.

"We are prepared for the game, physically, mentally and psychologically. The players are in high spirits; they are raring to go," Orji told thenff.com in Lagos yesterday.

In the same vein, El-Kanemi Warriors coach, Aliyu Zubairu believes hard work will see the Maiduguri landlords pick up their third Nigeria Cup title.

"Hard work has been our mainstay. We are here and we are determined to wrest the title. We have had some days to rest and we are going to work hard to deliver the trophy to our number one supporter, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum," he said.

Similarly, the women's finalists, Naija Ratels and Rivers Angels have also declared their readiness to win the Federation Cup.

Therefore, Naija Ratels coach, Bankole Olowookere, is entertaining no fear ahead of Saturday's women's final against eight-time champions Rivers Angels in Lagos.

"For sure, we are the distinct underdogs against Rivers Angels that have won this trophy eight times before now. But no team is unbeatable. We have a plan and a strategy to emerge champions on Saturday. We want to do this for our proprietor and for our supporters who have been with us through victory and defeat, through thick and thin. I can assure you that Naija Ratels are determined to make history," she said.

Rivers Angels coach, Whyte Ogbonda said he is indebted to the Rivers State government and has to win the trophy

"Yes, Rivers Angels have always reached the women's final of the Cup, and here we are again. Our target is to lift the trophy and bring it back to Rivers State, having lost the opportunity to win the league. As a team, we are indebted to Rivers State government to bring back the trophy. That is the only way we can show appreciation for the government's huge investment in the team," he said.

The women's final will kick off at 1pm with the men's final to commence at 4pm.