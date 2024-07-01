Ghana Risks Being Left Behind in Grammy Africa Initiative - Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy's sentiments follow the Recording Academy's announcement of expanding its reach in the Middle East and Africa

Ghanaian Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has expressed his thoughts on Ghana's omission from the Recording Academy's Grammy Africa initiative.

In a post on X, Stonebwoy said the Recording Academy's expansion to Africa would benefit African music and artists, citing the Latin Grammys, a separate division of the award scheme that celebrates Latin American musical talents and genres.

According to the BET award-winning dancehall artiste, award schemes like the Grammys, BET, and Music Video Awards are grand institutions that have immense power to shape narratives in arts and music. Therefore, establishing ties with them is crucial for the expansion and growth of Ghana's creative art sector.

He also commended Akosua Dentaa Amoateng, the senior consultant to the President and CEO of the Recording Academy, for the role she played in Ghana's potential inclusion.

The "Most Original" singer stated that while governments of African countries, including Nigeria, Rwanda, and South Africa, have finalized agreements and paid to become founding members, the Ghanaian government has been gravely silent on the issue, leaving the Ghana music industry in limbo and at risk of becoming "another mockery case."

"The big question is WHY NOT GHANA??? CAN GOV'T NOT RAISE THE MONEY??? CAN GOV'T ASK PRIVATE SEC TO HELP RAISE THE MONEY?? IS IT NOT IMPORTANT BE A PART OF THIS?" Stonebwoy boy queried.

The Grammys Expansion into africa is simply like the Grammys expansion into the Latin world therefore the Latin Grammys. These Schemes namely Grammys , BETS, GMAs,MVAs etc are institutions that will forever control vital narratives concerning music , arts and entertainment... https://t.co/2OkClfLbsS-- 1GAD (@stonebwoy) June 28, 2024

Stonebwoy's sentiments follow the Recording Academy's announcement of expanding its reach in the Middle East and Africa to increase its impact and offer better services to creatives in the regions.