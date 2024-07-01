Nigeria: South-East Governors Must Work Together in Unity for Region's Development - Peter Obi

1 July 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Chuks Okocha

Abuja — Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in 2023, Mr Peter Obi, has reiterated his call for South-East Governors to collaborate, saying such unity was crucial for the region's development.

Obi spoke at Jesuit College in Port Harcourt while responding to a question seeking clarification on his call for the South-East Governors to work together.

In a statement by his media aide, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, Obi highlighted that the entire country faced diverse challenges, including his own South-East zone.

He expressed his desire for all regions to work collectively for the progress of their respective areas, thereby contributing to the overall development of Nigeria.

"In the case of the South-East, the problems, like elsewhere, are many. However, security is the most pressing issue.

"I again urge the governors to work as a family, especially now towards solving this problem, because working in isolation will achieve less and consume more resources."

Obi insisted that the time had come for the governors to collaborate among themselves, working towards becoming collective champions.

He suggested that they engage with one another and even seek insights from former governors to share experiences, approach, he argued, was more effective than striving to be individual champions and failing in such selfish pursuits.

Obi had earlier expressed similar sentiments while speaking to journalists in Onitsha on Saturday, where he said, "I thank the government for their efforts so far, but there is a need to do more.

"All leaders must come together to join hands and fight this. In the South-East, the governors need to unite to tackle these challenges effectively.

"Even in economic matters, I want to see the South-East governors work more closely. We need them to come together and also engage other groups in the zone for comprehensive development."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.