Nigeria: 3 Died, 7 Injured As Heavy Downpour Destroys 50 Houses in Yobe

No fewer than three people have been confirmed dead while seven others sustained injuries after a building collapsed due to heavy downpours in Nangere Local Government Area of Yobe State.

City & Crime reports that the tragedy occurred at Tsohon Gari around 9pm on Friday.

It was gathered that over 50 houses were either damaged or destroyed, rendering several families homeless.

Shuwa Adamu, a resident of the community, told City & Crime that the torrential rain, accompanied by wind, killed some people and injured others.

He said, "The incident occurred on Friday around 9am when many residents were about to start their normal businesses.

"At least 50 shops and houses were destroyed and the life of a 7-year-old boy was lost too.

"Officials of the Yobe State Emergency Management Agency came to assess the level of the damage and carried out validation exercise."

Another resident who identified herself as Halima said the torrential rain and heavy wind led to the killing of three persons and destroyed many properties.

"Over 50 houses were destroyed, while three people, including a seven- year-old boy, were killed in a building collapse due to the downpours.

"The displaced persons are currently staying with their relatives," he said.

Commiserating with the victims, the executive secretary of the state Emergency Management Agency (YOSEMA), Dr Goje Muhammad, noted

in a statement that the agency's team had carried out validation exercises in the affected communities: Nangere, Pakarau, Garin Gabako, Makera, Garin Dashu, Magude and Garin Keri.

He said the agency had settled the medical bills of all the injured victims at Nangere General Hospital, adding that all the injured victims have been discharged.