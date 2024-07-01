West Africa: Why Insecurity Is Growing in Sahel Region - CSOs

Civil society organisations (CSOs) have stressed the need for Nigeria and other countries in the Sahel region to step up efforts in addressing issues that lead to insecurity.

They said that poverty, bad governance and poor education were the major factors breeding insecurity, and could only be tackled by strong commitment and cooperation among member states.

Speaking separately in Abuja at the public debate organised by West Africa Democracy Radio, with the theme, "Security in the Sahel: Effects, Challenges, Strategies and the Way Forward," the CSOs and activists re-echoed the need for seriousness leadership.

In his presentation, the country director, Equal Access International, Nigeria, Dr Maji Peters, said leaders must identify what people really need and sincerely work to meet up the demands.

He said structures should be well activated to tackle security challenges, linking most of the lapses to failure of institutions.

For the founder and executive director of the Rule of Law and Empowerment Initiative, Mrs Kemi Okenyodo, there should be unity and common goals in the pursuit of masses' good.

She explained that CSOs should be organising for the good of people and not only their personal interest.

Okenyodo emphasised that, "Discussions should always be centred on achieving and sustaining good democracy in the Sahel region."

Emmanuel Ojukwu, a former commissioner of police, asked those in leadership positions to provide jobs, adding, "If people are jobless, they can go to any length to cause trouble because they don't have anything doing."

Another speaker also faulted leadership recruitment process, saying leaders must build trust in those they lead.