Nigeria: Father, Son Die in Niger Auto Crash, 11 Perish On Abuja-Lokoja Road

A man, Alhaji Ja'afaru, popularly known as Alhaji Ja'afaru Mai Maganin Feshi and his son, Ibrahim Ja'afaru, have reportedly lost their lives in an auto crash.

The deceased were said to be returning to Kontagora from Kebbi State when their car collided with a truck at Kawo village on Kontagora-Kebbi road.

A resident, Yahaya Abubakar, said the deceased had gone for condolence visit at Bagudo in Kebbi, saying that their remains had been laid to rest according to Islamic rites.

Similarly, eleven passengers, including a mother and her six-year-old child, have reportedly died after two buses collided at Omoko village, along the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

A witness said the accident involved an 18-seater commuter bus and another bus, adding that 9 other passengers sustained various degrees of injuries.

He said one of the buses, which was conveying passengers from Gwagwalada to Enugu State, had a head-on collision with another bus coming on speed from the Lokoja axis.

He also said 11 passengers from the two buses died while 9 others sustained injuries.

He added that the corpses and the injured victims were evacuated to Abaji General Hospital before the arrival of our reporter at the scene.

One of the rescue team officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) from the Gegu unit command confirmed the accident.

The official, who preferred anonymity, attributed the accident to speed limit violation and dangerous overtaking, confirming that 11 people died while 9 others sustained injuries.

"It was a joint rescue operation between Abaji and Gegu unit commands. The dead bodies and the injured victims were taken to Abaji General Hospital," he said.