Nigeria: Cholera - Nigeria At High Risk As Rainy Season Intensifies

As Nigerians breathe a sigh relief from Lassa fever and Meningitis outbreaks, another public health emergency has emerged as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control ad Prevention (NCDC) activates the National Cholera Multi-Sectoral Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

As of 24 June 2024, NCDC reported 1,528 suspected cases of cholera and 53 deaths across 31 States and 107 local government areas (LGAs) since the beginning of this year.

NCDC DG, Dr. Jide Idris, said the situation is compounded as the rainy season intensifies.

However, he said a dynamic risk assessment was conducted by subject matter experts on Cholera outbreak situation in Nigeria last week.

According to him, the subject matter experts were drawn from relevant Ministries Departments, Agencies, stakeholders, and major partners, adding that "The outcome of the risk assessment placed the country at "High Risk" of increased risk of cholera transmission and impact.

"This demands our immediate and coordinated actions and therefore necessitated the activation of the National Cholera Multi-Sectoral Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) in Nigeria today."

Cholera, a food and waterborne disease caused by the Vibrio cholerae bacterium, thrives in environments where sanitation and hygiene standards are substandard.

In Nigeria, many communities struggle with limited access to clean water due to infrastructure challenges, rapid urbanisation, and environmental degradation. This situation forces a large segment of the population to rely on unsafe water sources such as contaminated wells, rivers, and ponds.

The lack of clean drinking water directly exacerbates the risk of cholera transmission. Without access to safe water for drinking, cooking, and hygiene practices, communities are left vulnerable to ingesting and spreading the cholera bacteria.

Moreover, the absence of proper sanitation facilities further compounds the problem, as inadequate waste disposal contaminates water sources and perpetuates the cycle of infection.

Stakeholders have opined that efforts to combat cholera in the country must prioritize improving access to clean water and sanitation infrastructure.

Investing in reliable water supply systems, promoting hygiene education, and implementing effective sanitation practices are crucial steps towards reducing the incidence of cholera outbreaks.

A public health expert, Dr. Frances Anayo, said addressing the root causes of inadequate clean drinking water is pivotal in breaking the cycle of cholera outbreaks in country.

According to him, by implementing sustainable solutions and prioritising the right to clean water, Nigeria can make significant strides towards improving public health and safeguarding communities from the devastating effects of cholera.

To mitigate cholera outbreaks, the NCDC advises Nigerians to keep their environments clean, boil and safely store water, cook and store food hygienically, avoid open defecation, and regularly wash hands with soap and running water. Immediate medical care is crucial for anyone showing symptoms of cholera to prevent fatalities.